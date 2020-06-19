Reclamation Project of Maafushi Land Reaches Completion

The land reclamation work of the tourism island Maafushi, located in the Kaafu Atoll has reached completion.

The island with a population of about 3000 people is renowned for its local tourism. All the tourist hotels and guest houses are now closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the number of Covid-19 Positive cases in the Maldives is now decreasing, tourist ventures are preparing to reopen for tourists in July.

25 hectares of land in Maafushi had been reclaimed by Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC). The project was handed over to MTCC with the objective of solving the land issues of the island and to lease lands for business ventures. The contract was awarded to MTCC last August with a project value of MVR 99.98 million.

The land reclamation work of Maafushi was concluded on June 14, said MTCC on Tuesday. The area was reclaimed as a separate piece of land detached from the main island. The land will be connected with Maafushi by a route road, added MTCC.

MTCC had been working on harbour and reclamation projects of several islands of the Maldives. Some of which had been completed over the past three months.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives