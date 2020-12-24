Maldives Pension Administration Office Appoints a New CEO

Maldives Pension Administration Office has announced the appointment of Mr John Grindall as the Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Grindall has over 25 years of experience in the insurance and pension industry. He has held executive positions including Interim Chief Actuary at Malta Financial Services Authority, Senior Actuary at the Lloyds Banking Group and Chief Operating Officer at Compre Group Malta.

In addition to having extensive experience in the insurance and pensions field, Mr Grindall is an expert in Defined Contribution/Defined Benefit funding, demographics and longevity and investment risk modelling for pensions provision.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives