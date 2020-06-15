Maldives Nominated for 10 Prestigious Award Categories at Annual World Travel Awards

The Maldives has been nominated in 10 prestigious award categories at the 27th World Travel Awards™ 2020. The award, established in 1993 acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. The red-carpet event will take place at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), Nairobi, Kenya on 3rd October this year.

The destination has been nominated for the following exciting Indian Ocean’s Leading categories this year;

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2020

– Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2020

Along with the pristine natural beauty, Maldives has continued to provide impeccable services to the tourists. As the voting season has begun across the world, it has given the opportunity to show our love once again to Maldives – one of the best world-class holiday destinations. Please cast your vote for the Maldives at this year’s 27th Annual World Travel Awards™ 2020 in the link below, before 22nd August 2020, 04:00 AM (Maldives time). https://www.worldtravelawards.com/register

The Maldives has secured multiple awards in various categories over the years. In 2019, Maldives won the prestigious Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination, Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination and World’s Leading Beach Destination at the Annual World Travel Awards 2019. The destination had also won the famed Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination award 12 times within the past 16 years.

As the Maldives is reopening its borders on 15th July 2020, the prestigious nominations at the 27th World Travel Awards™ will aid in strengthening the image of the country.

