Maldivian Connects North, South with Direct Flights | Resumes Domestic Operations

The national carrier Maldivian is connecting Haa Dhaalu Atoll in the north and Addu Atoll in the south with direct flights. The airline has also resumed domestic operations in the country.

Maldivian will operate 2 weekly flights: from Kulhudhuffushi City to Addu City every Thursday, and vice versa on Saturdays. The flights will make 20-minute stops at Velana International Airport en route for refuelling. Passengers will remain onboard the flight during the refuelling.

Ticket fares start from MVR 1,444 for one-way flights and can be purchased via Maldivian’s website at maldivian.aero or its mobile application.

Maldivian has also resumed domestic operations in the Maldives from 1st July 2020. Passengers are advised to take precautionary measures in accordance with the guidelines by Health Protection Agency (HPA) and island councils.

We are resuming our scheduled domestic flights effective 1st July. Passengers are advised to follow the current guidelines required for travel to & from Greater Male’ region. See you on board & #SafeTravels to all! pic.twitter.com/4qcIsBhED6 — Maldivian (@MaldivianAero) June 30, 2020



Passengers are required to quarantine themselves at home on the island after traveling from Male’ as per the guidelines by HPA. They also have to register themselves in ‘Haalu Belun’ portal before traveling.

Travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and other countries to curb the spread of COVID-19 resulted in all local airlines, including Maldivian, Manta Air, and Villa Air Flyme, to suspend all of its operations and ground its fleet from late March.

However, Maldivian continued to operate repatriation flights for Maldivians stranded abroad due to the pandemic.

