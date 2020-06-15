Etihad Airways Recommence Flights To Maldives on 18th July

Etihad Airways is resuming operations to the Maldives with its first scheduled flight to arrive on 18th July.
The airline will continue to operate 2 flights per week and will look into adding more flights after 31st July.
Etihad Airways is also increasing operations to more destinations from 16 July onwards. “We continue to work closely with the UAE Government and Global Aviation Authorities to ensure we keep you connected the best we can,” a statement by the airline read.
Etihad will resume flights to these destinations from Thursday, July 16:
- Amman
- Cairo
- Dusseldorf
- Istanbul
- Manchester
- Munich
- Belgrade
- Bengaluru
- Kozhikode
- Mumbai
- Chennai
- Hyderabad
- Kochi
- Delhi
- Male’
Transfer flights via Abu Dhabi
Throughout July, guests can transfer via Abu Dhabi to destinations across Asia, Australia, Europe, GCC and North America. As its network continues to grow, the airlines be updating their flight schedules regularly.
Flying to and from Abu Dhabi
Until 15 July 2020, inbound and outbound flights of the airlines from Abu Dhabi are available to 29 destinations. To travel on inbound flights to Abu Dhabi, guests must hold a valid UAE resident visa and ICA approval number. Guests will not be permitted to enter the UAE otherwise.
Flight frequency:
- Amsterdam: Up to 3 x weekly
- Athens: 2 x weekly
- Bahrain: Up to 2 x weekly
- Barcelona: Up to 4 x weekly
- Brussels: Up to 3 x weekly
- Chicago: weekly
- Colombo: 2 x weekly (Inbound Abu Dhabi only)
- Dublin: Up to 3 x weekly
- Frankfurt: Daily
- Geneva: Up to 3 x weekly
- Islamabad: 2 x weekly
- Istanbul: 2 x Weekly
- Jakarta: 5 x weekly
- Kuala Lumpur: 4 x weekly
- Karachi: 3 x weekly
- Lahore: Daily
- London: Daily
- Madrid: Up to 3 x weekly
- Manila: Up to 4 x weekly
- Melbourne: 5 x weekly
- Milan: Daily
- New York: Weekly
- Paris: Daily
- Seoul: Daily
- Singapore: 4 x weekly
- Sydney: Up to 3 x weekly
- Tokyo Narita: 3 x weekly
- Toronto: weekly
- Zurich: Up to 5 x weekly
Etihad Airways reports that flights will be available to book through all channels.
