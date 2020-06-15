Etihad Airways Recommence Flights To Maldives on 18th July

Etihad Airways is resuming operations to the Maldives with its first scheduled flight to arrive on 18th July.

The airline will continue to operate 2 flights per week and will look into adding more flights after 31st July.

Etihad Airways is also increasing operations to more destinations from 16 July onwards. “We continue to work closely with the UAE Government and Global Aviation Authorities to ensure we keep you connected the best we can,” a statement by the airline read.

Etihad will resume flights to these destinations from Thursday, July 16:

Amman

Cairo

Dusseldorf

Istanbul

Manchester

Munich

Belgrade

Bengaluru

Kozhikode

Mumbai

Chennai

Hyderabad

Kochi

Delhi

Male’

Transfer flights via Abu Dhabi

Throughout July, guests can transfer via Abu Dhabi to destinations across Asia, Australia, Europe, GCC and North America. As its network continues to grow, the airlines be updating their flight schedules regularly.

Flying to and from Abu Dhabi

Until 15 July 2020, inbound and outbound flights of the airlines from Abu Dhabi are available to 29 destinations. To travel on inbound flights to Abu Dhabi, guests must hold a valid UAE resident visa and ICA approval number. Guests will not be permitted to enter the UAE otherwise.

Flight frequency:

Amsterdam: Up to 3 x weekly

Athens: 2 x weekly

Bahrain: Up to 2 x weekly

Barcelona: Up to 4 x weekly

Brussels: Up to 3 x weekly

Chicago: weekly

Colombo: 2 x weekly (Inbound Abu Dhabi only)

Dublin: Up to 3 x weekly

Frankfurt: Daily

Geneva: Up to 3 x weekly

Islamabad: 2 x weekly

Istanbul: 2 x Weekly

Jakarta: 5 x weekly

Kuala Lumpur: 4 x weekly

Karachi: 3 x weekly

Lahore: Daily

London: Daily

Madrid: Up to 3 x weekly

Manila: Up to 4 x weekly

Melbourne: 5 x weekly

Milan: Daily

New York: Weekly

Paris: Daily

Seoul: Daily

Singapore: 4 x weekly

Sydney: Up to 3 x weekly

Tokyo Narita: 3 x weekly

Toronto: weekly

Zurich: Up to 5 x weekly

Etihad Airways reports that flights will be available to book through all channels.

Find more information at etihadhub.com

Full details are available at the link below:

