Diplomacy Politics

Maldives Decides to Reinstate Full Diplomatic Relations with Qatar

4 days ago
Add Comment
10 Views
1 min read

The Government of the Maldives has announced its decision to reinstate full diplomatic relations with Qatar.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations lifted the three-year-long embargo on Qatar at the annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council yesterday, bringing an end to a deeply divisive diplomatic crisis in the region.

The decision to restore diplomatic relations was revealed in a tweet by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid earlier this afternoon.


Ties between the countries had been severed in 2017 during President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s administration after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries launched the blockade against Qatar.

Restoring diplomatic relations with Qatar and the Commonwealth, both of which were severed during Yameen’s presidency, had been one of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s electoral pledges.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x