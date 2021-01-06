Maldives Post to Initiate Postal Banking and Financial Services

Maldives Post has yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ms Fathimath Shafeega to carry out research and consultancy work with the aim of initiating postal banking and financial services in the Maldives.

In developed countries all over the globe, postal banking and related financial services are often utilized through the post, especially due to the ease in accessibility for rural populations.

The MoU was signed with Ms Fathimath Shafeega, who has served in various senior-level capacities in the financial sector of the Maldives. The main goal of establishing this consultancy is to explore viable opportunities to introduce postal banking services in the Maldives.

Furthermore, it is a strategic aim of Maldives Post to develop a ‘One-Stop Service Center’ whereby customers are able to access a range of services.

Major services provided by Maldives Post include:

International and domestic mail services

Mail delivery services

Financial services

E-commerce

Agency services

