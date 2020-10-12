Maldives Customs Participates in 50th Session of the WCO Technical Committee on Customs Valuation

Superintendent Aminath Uigath has participated in the 50th Session of the World Customs Organisation(WCO) Technical Committee on Customs Valuation held virtually from 12th -14th October 2020.

The Technical Committee on Customs Valuation is the WCO body responsible for the technical interpretation of the World Trade Organisation Agreement on Customs valuation.

The responsibilities of the Technical Committee include advising on specific technical matters as requested by Members or by a panel in a dispute. It is administered by the World Customs Organization (WCO), an intergovernmental organization of 180 customs authorities.

