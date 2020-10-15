Taking Your Shopping Experience to the Next Level! SIMDI Resu Opens A New Showroom

SIMDI Group’s one of the principal divisions, SIMDI Resu has opened another showroom, particular for both home and professional needs. The new showroom is located in Galolhu Greenlin, Neeloafaru Magu, Male’.

Some of the well-known brands accessible in the shop include illy, Electrolux, Franke, Rollergrill, Sirman, Robot Coupe and Santos. Electrolux is a Sweden brand notable for its eminent quality.

All their items are moderate to the overall market and it’s viable. The clients will have the option to experience the items before buying them. If the client needs to customize any of their items, the alternative is accessible and they can get specialized help if necessary too. If the client needs experts or the brand ambassadors help, it’s an accessible choice as well. The group can help customers in any capacity they need.

SIMDI Resu’s specialized group is fit for giving after-sales administration to their customers as well.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives