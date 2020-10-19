Maldives Aviation Industry On the Rise Again! flydubai and Lufthansa to Commence Flights this Month

Lufthansa, the largest German airline and flydubai, a government-owned budget airline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will start operating flights to the Maldives this month.

Although the Ministry of Tourism has revealed that the airlines will start flying to the destination, the exact dates have not been disclosed yet.

flydubai started operations to the Maldives in 2013 but had stopped in 2018. Further, earlier plans revealed that Lufthansa will commence operations next year.

Most recently, British Airways, the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom started flying to the island nation.

