Check Out the Opening Dates of Maldives’ Resorts, Hotels, Vessels and Transit Facilities

Maldives has seen a steady improvement in its tourism industry since the reopening of its borders from 15th July. As of 6th October, 223 tourist establishments have re-opened and started their operations. This is more than 24,000 beds in various tourist facility such as resorts, hotels and vessels

On 15th October, guesthouses in residential islands were permitted to reopen for international tourists in Maldives. Permits were issued based on the consent from Island Council and criteria and guidelines by HPA and HEOC. As of 15th October 2020, 15 guesthouses have been permitted to resume operations in 6 islands in 4 atolls. Wearing masks is mandatory for tourists and as well as to locals at all times in tourist guest house islands.

Maldives has also extended negative PCR test validity time of within 72 hours to within 96 hours prior to tourists’ departure to Maldives. The extension of negative PCR test validity time comes as great news for those who have to take flights on weekends or on a Monday. Thus, solving the inconvenience of weekend overlap for test results.

Opening dates of Tourist Resorts, Yacht Marinas, Tourist Hotels, Tourist Vessels, Tourist Guesthouses and Transit Facilities Approved by Ministry of Tourism (Updated on 18th October 2020, Source: Ministry of Tourism)

Source URL: Corporate Maldives