FSM Expands Petrol Shed Operation Hours

Fuel Supplies Maldives (FSM) has extended the operating hours of their petrol shed with respect to the new HPA vehicle movement regulations.

According to the amendments made by HPA, the curfew will start at 11 pm and restaurants and cafes have been allowed to operate until 10 30pm. Hence, the petrol sheds will now be opening from 8 am to 10 30 pm.

FSM has 4 petrol sheds in Male. One is located in the Industrial Village, one in Carnival area, one near IGMH and the other one is located near STELCO. Recently, the company also introduced a fuel station in Thilafushi.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives