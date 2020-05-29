Majoie Maldives Donates 200 Coconut Soaps

200 coconut soaps made by employees of Majoie Maldives have been donated to people in S. Meedhoo and S. Hulhudhoo.

Majoie Maldives stated that their donation also included Bangladeshi workers residing the S. Meedhoo and S. Hulhudhoo as well.

Managing Director of Majoie Maldives Nadia Laouina noted that Bangladeshi workers are really struggling during the pandemic, and as they are also living in the same community as locals everyone should help each other.

The organic skincare brand based in Addu city extended their gratitude to Gan Airport team for donating coconuts to make soaps.

MAJOIE Maldives is a natural and sustainable luxury skincare brand, handmade in the Maldives (in Feydhoo island) to empower and support women in the local islands of Addu City.

