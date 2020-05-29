SJ Construction Begins Construction of New Dharumavantha School

Construction work on the new Dharuvantha School building has started, SJ Construction company has announced.

Education Ministry awarded the MVR 74.9 million project to construct the new building for Dharumavantha School in Male’ to SJ Construction on 4th February 2020. Under the contract, SJ Construction has to complete the project within one year.

The new school will have a two-storey library, designated faculty rooms, additional rooms to carry out extracurricular activities, and the capacity to accommodate 1,000 students.

Education Minister Dr Aishath Ali said the new Dharumavantha School will become the first model school in the Maldives to offer holistic education.

The new school is being constructed on the land where Male’ Prison was previously located, plus the plot of land next to it too.

