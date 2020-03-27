Lotus to Donate Handwashes to Mosques

One of the leading wholesale business in the Maldives, Lotus has announced that they will be donating handwashes to mosques in 193 islands.

Lotus Shop’s Marketing Director Rulaa has stated they have decided to donate handwashes to mosques in 193 islands to help the public in their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

She further highlighted the help they have been receiving from Island Councils and Parliament Members of the respective islands and appreciated their assistance in this initiative.

Lotus Shop has done many donations under their CSR activities, including gifting disability scooters to those with special needs.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives