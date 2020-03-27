Foreign workers required an additional work permit to work in Maldives

Ministry of economic development has announced that they have included additional measures to be completed before a foreigner can be brought to the Maldives for work.

Foreign workers can enter the country only after obtaining a special permit from the ministry of economic development under the employment approval rules.

All foreign workers, including those who are currently working in the Maldives who are on holiday, must submit a special authorization form, 48 hours before arriving the Maldives.

This permit is in addition to the employment approval during the declared public health emergency in the country.

The form is available via the ministry website and should be submitted via email to [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

