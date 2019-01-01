BML Introduces Online Registration for Internet Banking Services

Bank of Maldives (BML) introduced an online application option for internet banking services for their customers.

BML customers can download the application form on BML’s website and submit the application or send a picture of the completed form via email to [email protected]

Previously the service was not available online that customers were required to submit a hard copy of the application to one of the bank’s branches.

The following applications are provided to BML clients under the bank’s menu for internet banking services.

BML customers now can apply for a range of services using Internet Banking credentials. The new services which customers can apply for online are:

Additional Account

Credit Card

Debit Card

Lui Express Loan

Lui Micro Loan

Update Personal Information

Bank of Maldives (BML) is the leading financial institution in the Maldives. Known locally as “the national bank”, BML is a public limited company with majority ownership held by the Government of Maldives.

