Government Advises Maldivian Travelers to Get Travel Insurance

Foreign Minister has advised all Maldivians travelling abroad to make sure to get the travel insurance due to the global spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry, they have stated they believe getting travel insurance is very important during this time thus they advise all the Maldivians travelling abroad to arrange travel insurance before travelling to abroad.

The Ministry further added that they also advise those who live abroad to register in the ministry or in the nearest diplomatic mission.

Foreign Ministry has also decided to quarantine all inbound passengers, with the exception of tourist checking into resorts.

