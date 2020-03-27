Government Waives Import Duty on COVID-19 Related Goods

President Ibrahim Solih has waived the import duty and processing fee of COVID-19 related goods.

President has exempted the import duty from the protective mask, handwash, protective glove, face shield, and disinfectant. Previously the government has exempted import tax from surgical masks and sanitizers.

This exemption will be effective only during the public health emergency period.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for these goods has risen, thus this decision was taken to increase the supply of these goods in the market.

There have been 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives, and 3 has been recovered from the disease.

