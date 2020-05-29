Lotus Fihaara Introduces “Yopokki Snack”

Lotus Fihaara has introduced the popular Korean snack “Yopokki Snack” to the Maldives.

“Yopokki Snack” is a crunchy, spicy rice cake snack from Korea. According to Lotus Fihaara, it is the first time “Yopokki Snacks” have been available in the Maldives. Four different flavours of “Yopokki Snack ” are available, including cheese, sweet & spicy, hot & spicy, and wasabi.

In recent years, Korean dishes such as kimchi, japchae, ddukbokki have become popular among Maldivians, especially with the younger generation.

