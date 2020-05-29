HAT To Host A Panel Discussion About “Sustainable Tourism Development”

Huvadhoo Association for Tourism (HAT) is hosting a panel discussion with industry specialists about sustainable tourism development in GDH. Vaadhoo.

The panel discussion will be held on 14th June 2020, 21:30 hours. The discussion will be broadcasted live on Facebook and interested parties can join via the Zoom app.

Login details are:

Meeting ID: 883 8257 6411

Password: 3325338

Ashfaq Firkee, Vice President Huvadhoo Association for Tourism (HAT), will be hosting the discussion. Panellists for the discussion are:

Ismail Nasheed, Resort Manager, Joali Maldives Masood Rushdhee, Senior Market Manager, Agoda, Sri Lanka Ali Nasheed, Front Office Manager, Angsana Velavaru Hussein Sodhiq, Human Resources Manager, Six Senses Laamu Mohamed Luayyu, General Manager, MREIC Ibrahim Mohamed, Partner, CTL Strategies.

