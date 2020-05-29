HAT To Host A Panel Discussion About “Sustainable Tourism Development”

Huvadhoo Association for Tourism (HAT) is hosting a panel discussion with industry specialists about sustainable tourism development in GDH. Vaadhoo.
The panel discussion will be held on 14th June 2020, 21:30 hours. The discussion will be broadcasted live on Facebook and interested parties can join via the Zoom app.
Login details are:
- Meeting ID: 883 8257 6411
- Password: 3325338
Ashfaq Firkee, Vice President Huvadhoo Association for Tourism (HAT), will be hosting the discussion. Panellists for the discussion are:
- Ismail Nasheed, Resort Manager, Joali Maldives
- Masood Rushdhee, Senior Market Manager, Agoda, Sri Lanka
- Ali Nasheed, Front Office Manager, Angsana Velavaru
- Hussein Sodhiq, Human Resources Manager, Six Senses Laamu
- Mohamed Luayyu, General Manager, MREIC
- Ibrahim Mohamed, Partner, CTL Strategies.
Full details are available at the link below:
