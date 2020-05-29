Simone Cominotti, Business Development Manager at Crown Tours Maldives Passes Away

Simone Cominotti, Business Development Manager at Crown Tours Maldives passed away today.

Simone Cominotti was an Italian national, well known in the Maldives tourism industry. He has been working with Crown Tours since October 2009. When he passed away he was working as the Business Development Manager.

He was representing Crown Tours Maldives for the European Market, expanding brand networking and partnership worldwide. Crown Tours is a leading travel agency based in the Maldives since 1985.

According to Nina, Sales and Marketing Coordinator of Crown Tours Maldives “Simone was a passionate and dedicated team player. He always had new ideas and a true inspiration to the team. He is a family to us and we have lost someone who has made major contributions to the company and Maldives tourism industry. It was a very sad day for the team and his family, and we would like to thank all his friends and our partners in the trade for their sincere condolences”.

