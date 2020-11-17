Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Introduces an Exclusive Winter Promotion

Hideaway Beach Resort and Spa has launched a winter promotion designed to provide the perfect escape from the dreaded winter.

The exclusive all-suite Maldivian resort has a private offer for this winter which will save 35 per cent on Bed & Breakfast, Half Board and Full Board meal plans.

Located in northern Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway Beach Resort and Spa is the perfect island for those who demand genuine luxury and the utmost privacy with an array of wellness-focused activities for guests to enjoy.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island, this incredible resort offers a choice of private villas or private villas with pools for its guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. Beachside or over the water villas and the associated privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in the Maldives.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation. Gourmands, Foodies and food lovers alike can also indulge in an award-winning culinary experience. at the resort.

To book your stay at Hideaway Resort Maldives’ Escape the winter with a private offer, you can register from:

https://www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com/winter-promotion/

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives