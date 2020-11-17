Heritance Aarah Maldives Wins Silver at 11th Amorgos Tourism Film Festival!

Heritance Aarah Maldives has won the Silver Award in Tourism Services, for its travel video produced by Blinx Media Pvt Ltd.

The 11th Amorgos Tourism Film Festival took place in Amorgos, Greece between 11-14 November 2020. Due to the international lockdowns and complications related to the spread of coronavirus globally, the Festival was held and released exclusively online.

The festival provides an international platform for global tourism through audiovisual media. Endorsed by the UN World Tourism Organization and the European Travel Commission, this award is to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in the Travel Video Marketing Industry.

The travel video won by Heritance Aarah was produced and directed by Hussain Shiham, CEO of Blinx Media.

“It’s an honour for me to receive this prestigious award,” said Hussain Shiham. “The travel video which I had produced and directed for Heritance Aarah Maldives was selected among 700 competing entries from more than 50 countries on the category of tourism services.”

“Huge thanks goes out to my team who had worked so hard to bring this to life, and most importantly Heritance Aarah & Mr Suresh for giving me this opportunity, and the trust you had with me and our team.”

