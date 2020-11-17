HDC Opens 60 Slots for the Corporate Apprenticeship Program

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has announced 60 slots for its Corporate Apprenticeship Program.

HDC Apprenticeship Program is one of the key CSR initiatives by HDC. The program aims to develop a skilled workforce in the society as per HDC’s pillar of developing a consonant community and bring socio-economic equity.

The program designated for the age group of 16-30 years will allow participants to gain experience and training from 6 different fields in HDC such as; Gardening, Masonry, Welding, Site Supervisor for Building Construction, Electrician and Heavy Vehicle Operators. According to HDC, priority will be given to candidates from Hulhumale’.

The apprenticeship program is set to be conducted for a period of 4 months and MVR 6000 will be allocated monthly to each apprentice. Moreover, exceptional apprentices will be employed at HDC based on the availability of job position.

Theoretical and practical sessions will be carried out and apprentices are expected to achieve a satisfactory performance level to graduate.

The application deadline for the program is 30th November 2020, 1400 HRS. Candidates are asked to submit the Apprenticeship Application form along with their CV, copies an MQA level 2 qualification or completion of Grade 10 certificate and ID card copy through the link (https://rb.gy/kyf6bx).

Since 2016, over 27 successful graduates have completed the program and are serving in various posts in HDC and in other corporate entities.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives