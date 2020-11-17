Dreaming of Your Next Mini-Vacay? Check Out the Endless Blue Offer by Voyages Maldives

Wondering about what to do this weekend? Voyages Maldives is offering a safari cruise trip aboard their safari boat, under the “Endless Blue” offer for locals and work permit holders.

The “Endless Blue” special offer consists of an overtrip trip aboard the safari. It is priced at MVR 1500 per person, with a minimum of 6 people per trip.

The package includes:

2 breakfasts, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner

Snorkelling equipment and fishing gear

For more information, call Voyages Maldives on 3322019 or 7789229.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives