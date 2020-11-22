Guesthouses in Greater Male’ to Hopefully be Opened by Mid-December: Tourism Minister

Tourism Minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom has stated that there is the hope of reopening guesthouses in the Greater Male’ area as early as mid-December.

Speaking to local news media, Dr Mausoom stated that guesthouse operations in the Greater Male’ area can only be permitted once the Health Protection Agency (HPA) gives its green light. It is unlikely to happen this month due to unrelenting COVID-19 case numbers in the capital, according to the Minister.

“We previously hoped that guesthouse operations would be permitted by November,” said the Minister. “However, due to a spike in case numbers, this is now unlikely.”

Furthermore, Dr Mausoom reiterated the importance of HPA setting a date by which guesthouses can reopen so that businesses would get the chance to prepare and secure bookings early on.

“We all need to work together to do this,” the Minister stated. “My hope is to reopen guesthouse operations in the Greater Male’ area by mid-December. There is a lot of work to be done to make this a reality.”

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives