First Lady Fazna Inaugurates NIE Innovation Conference 2020

The ongoing NIE Conference entitled “Education during the crisis: Forging a path to quality learning” was inaugurated on Saturday by the First Lady, Fazna Ahmed.

The purpose of the two-day conference organized by NIE is to bring together those involved in the promotion of innovation within the education sector despite the setbacks of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also intends to accomplish this by creating space for interactive dialogues meant to promote innovation within the sector.

While delivering remarks, the First Lady thanked those working tirelessly within the education sector for their ongoing contributions despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. She thanked the Minister of Education Dr Aishath Ali, in particular, for her valuable contributions to the education sector’s development.

She emphasized that for the sector to further progress educators must work to cultivate and promote innovative and critical thinking within the education field, especially amongst teachers and students. The First Lady also stressed that the social norms taught within the educational curriculum should not only apply to the classroom and that teachers, but school staff and parents also have a responsibility to promote them within the context of the broader society.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives