Department of Juvenile Justice Established

On Friday, the Department of Juvenile Justice was established, marking an important step in saving children that are exposed to crime.

According to a tweet by Home Minister Imran Abdulla, the newly established department would help potentially protect children that are exposed to a lifestyle of crime early on. He added that the Juvenile Justice Act has also been ratified.

The Juvenile Justice Act outlines the rights of children and adolescents with regards to juvenile delinquency, crime, and immersion in cycles of violence. The act was ratified on 20th November 2020, along with amendments to the Child Rights Protection Act.

The act mandates the establishment of a Department of Juvenile Justice; on top of this, it also directs the constitution of designated State Prosecutors for children, a designated unit of correctional and probation officers, rehabilitation programs, residential facilities and correctional centres.

