Grand Park Kodhipparu Nominated in 2020 World Luxury Awards

Following triple victories consecutively in 2018 and 2019 at the World Luxury Spa Awards, and awarded continent winners (Indian ocean) at the World Luxury Hotel Awards during the same period back to back, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been nominated once again in the 2020 World Luxury Awards.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, the first luxury resort by Park Hotel Group, is located in North Male Atoll. Featuring an exquisite collection of 120 beach‑front pool villas and over-water villas designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates, the one-island-one-resort destination is an exceptional choice for discerning world travellers to discover a safe paradise.

The resort’s Spa, advocates of holistic, healthy and sustainable lifestyle ensures that you step out from the signature spa sessions feeling restored and revitalised. Partnered with Comfort Zone, the distinctive range of body and skincare treatments are tailored to each guest and utilise natural-origin, paraben-free products.

From casual dining at Breeze Poolside Dining & Bar and extensive buffet spreads at The Edge, to a feast of prime cuts paired with curated wine at a speciality restaurant, Firedoor, you will be in for a gastronomical treat at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. Accompanied by unbeatable views, naturally. The resort features an enchanting array of private dining experiences for that special occasion or if you need to impress.

Vote in World Luxury Spa Awards Categories

World Luxury Restaurant Awards Category

World Luxury Hotel Awards Category

Click on the vote now button for each award separately, tick a category mentioned and enter your email address. Please cast your vote during the official voting period: 7 September – 2 October 2020.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives