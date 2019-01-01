Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Introduces Maldives-inspired Butler Concept

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces Aris Meeha, a butler concept inspired by the royal courts of the ancient Maldives. In Dhivehi language, Aris Meeha refers to a person who is assigned to a royal member, one of the most important positions among the many titles and rankings in a Maldivian Royal household.

Similar to a modern-day butler, Aris Meeha fulfils every detail of the life of a royal and considered to be the closest confidant much like a Gentleman’s gentleman or Lady in waiting or Gentlemen or Lady of the Chamber. The concept relates to the brand’s motto of ‘We are Ladies & Gentlemen serving Ladies & Gentlemen’. People being the most valuable asset of the brand, and the close connection of Aris Meeha to the local history and culture opens an exciting career path for passionate butlers to be part of a team that truly delivers a legendary service.

As part of the resort’s ongoing recruitment process, various new job openings will be announced in the upcoming months, including the remarkable opportunity to fulfil the journey of Aris Meeha, the mission to provide the finest personal service.

