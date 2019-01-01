Designated Communication Channel for Tourism Industry Employees to Raise Concerns

Ministry of Tourism has set up a designated email address for tourism sector employees to lodge complaints and their concerns with the authorities.

This communication channel was established after a meeting with the Tourism Employees Association of the Maldives (TEAM), the Ministry informed.

The designated email for the following is [email protected]

The industry employees could lodge complaints and express their concern for the industry via an email. Ministry informs that the email will also allow for anonymous submission for complaints and concerns as well.

The pandemic has been described as the worst to hit the tourism industry of Maldives.

Industry employees have been voicing up their concerns from time to time and this email will facilitate in building the much-needed connection between the authorities and the people.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives