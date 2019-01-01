Discover the Fully Inclusive Island Buyout Package by Kudadoo Maldives

Reserve Kudadoo exclusively for a holiday with family and friends, a wedding or a corporate retreat. The perfect fusion of luxury, style and intimacy, Kudadoo is the ultimate escape.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.
15 exclusively appointed, highly stylized one and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean. Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.
The Island Buyout Packages are inclusive of:
- 13 beautifully designed One bedroom Ocean Residences (330m2) and 2 two bedroom Ocean Residences (380m2) each with a 44m2 infinity pool.
- Exclusive access to the Retreat including a restaurant, bar, Wine cellar and cheese room, games room, fitness centre, Sulha Spa including steam and sauna, infinity pool and sun deck.
- AAA – Anything, Anytime, Anywhere – includes all meals, destination dining, beverages, limitless Spa treatments, activities and selected excursions as well as meals and beverages at Kashibo and Canneli Restaurant at the Hurawalhi Island Resort (just a 5-minute boat transfer away).
- All excursions and water sports activities – Paddleboards, jet skis, kayaks, parasailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, Kite surfing, snorkelling trips, Diving, Sunset Dolphin cruise, fishing trips and private yacht cruises.
- Access to the Kudadoo lounge at the seaplane terminal in Velana airport– Complimentary soft drinks, snacks and Wi-Fi available.
Additional Supplements:
- Access to the iconic 5.8 undersea restaurants at Hurawalhi resort – additional charges apply for lunch and dinner.
- Additional person rate: $3,000 per person per night in an Ocean Residence.
- Return scheduled seaplane transfers $490 per person
- VIP arrival and Departure services can be arranged at Velana International airport US$250/person one way which includes:
- Meet and greet from the international flight to Private CIP Lounge
- Fast Track Immigration services completed in the CIP Lounge
- Complimentary snacks, water and soft drinks provided in the CIP Lounge
- Escorted from the CIP lounge to the Seaplane terminal for check-in.
- Private seaplane charter can be arranged for $6000 return, maximum 12 guests including luggage.
- Maximum luggage allowance is 300 kilos per flight or alternatively the VIP seaplane charter can be booked for $9,000 return for a maximum of 8 guests.
Terms and Conditions
- The above nightly rates are quoted in USD and are based on the number of pax specified.
- All rates are net, non- commissionable and include Service charge, 12% GST and US$6 Green Tax per person per night.
- Minimum night stay requirement is 3 nights.
- Children of any age are permitted at Kudadoo for this island buyout. Should the guest wish to book a meal at the 5.8 undersea restaurants in Hurawalhi, the restaurant will need to be booked out exclusively and charges will apply.
- These rates are non-combinable with any other contracted or tactical special offer
- These island buyout rates are applicable for all markets worldwide.
- Payment policy – 30% deposit is required at the time of confirmation. Full payment is required 14 days prior to arrival or the booking will be cancelled.
- 100% cancellation fee of these nightly rates will be required for cancellations received 14 days prior to the date of arrival.
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Corporate Maldives
