Discover the Fully Inclusive Island Buyout Package by Kudadoo Maldives

Reserve Kudadoo exclusively for a holiday with family and friends, a wedding or a corporate retreat. The perfect fusion of luxury, style and intimacy, Kudadoo is the ultimate escape.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.

15 exclusively appointed, highly stylized one and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean. Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.

The Island Buyout Packages are inclusive of:

13 beautifully designed One bedroom Ocean Residences (330m2) and 2 two bedroom Ocean Residences (380m2) each with a 44m2 infinity pool.

Exclusive access to the Retreat including a restaurant, bar, Wine cellar and cheese room, games room, fitness centre, Sulha Spa including steam and sauna, infinity pool and sun deck.

AAA – Anything, Anytime, Anywhere – includes all meals, destination dining, beverages, limitless Spa treatments, activities and selected excursions as well as meals and beverages at Kashibo and Canneli Restaurant at the Hurawalhi Island Resort (just a 5-minute boat transfer away).

All excursions and water sports activities – Paddleboards, jet skis, kayaks, parasailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, Kite surfing, snorkelling trips, Diving, Sunset Dolphin cruise, fishing trips and private yacht cruises.

Access to the Kudadoo lounge at the seaplane terminal in Velana airport– Complimentary soft drinks, snacks and Wi-Fi available.

Additional Supplements:

Access to the iconic 5.8 undersea restaurants at Hurawalhi resort – additional charges apply for lunch and dinner.

Additional person rate: $3,000 per person per night in an Ocean Residence.

Return scheduled seaplane transfers $490 per person

VIP arrival and Departure services can be arranged at Velana International airport US$250/person one way which includes:

Meet and greet from the international flight to Private CIP Lounge

Fast Track Immigration services completed in the CIP Lounge

Complimentary snacks, water and soft drinks provided in the CIP Lounge

Escorted from the CIP lounge to the Seaplane terminal for check-in.

Private seaplane charter can be arranged for $6000 return, maximum 12 guests including luggage.

Maximum luggage allowance is 300 kilos per flight or alternatively the VIP seaplane charter can be booked for $9,000 return for a maximum of 8 guests.

Terms and Conditions

The above nightly rates are quoted in USD and are based on the number of pax specified.

All rates are net, non- commissionable and include Service charge, 12% GST and US$6 Green Tax per person per night.

Minimum night stay requirement is 3 nights.

Children of any age are permitted at Kudadoo for this island buyout. Should the guest wish to book a meal at the 5.8 undersea restaurants in Hurawalhi, the restaurant will need to be booked out exclusively and charges will apply.

These rates are non-combinable with any other contracted or tactical special offer

These island buyout rates are applicable for all markets worldwide.

Payment policy – 30% deposit is required at the time of confirmation. Full payment is required 14 days prior to arrival or the booking will be cancelled.

100% cancellation fee of these nightly rates will be required for cancellations received 14 days prior to the date of arrival.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives