Discover the Fully Inclusive Island Buyout Package by Kudadoo Maldives

1 day ago
Reserve Kudadoo exclusively for a holiday with family and friends, a wedding or a corporate retreat. The perfect fusion of luxury, style and intimacy, Kudadoo is the ultimate escape.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.

15 exclusively appointed, highly stylized one and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean. Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.

Rent Out Kudadoo Maldives Private Island

The Island Buyout Packages are inclusive of:

  • 13 beautifully designed One bedroom Ocean Residences (330m2) and 2 two bedroom Ocean Residences (380m2) each with a 44m2 infinity pool.
  • Exclusive access to the Retreat including a restaurant, bar, Wine cellar and cheese room, games room, fitness centre, Sulha Spa including steam and sauna, infinity pool and sun deck.
  • AAA – Anything, Anytime, Anywhere – includes all meals, destination dining, beverages, limitless Spa treatments, activities and selected excursions as well as meals and beverages at Kashibo and Canneli Restaurant at the Hurawalhi Island Resort (just a 5-minute boat transfer away).
  • All excursions and water sports activities – Paddleboards, jet skis, kayaks, parasailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, Kite surfing, snorkelling trips, Diving, Sunset Dolphin cruise, fishing trips and private yacht cruises.
  • Access to the Kudadoo lounge at the seaplane terminal in Velana airport– Complimentary soft drinks, snacks and Wi-Fi available.

Additional Supplements:

  • Access to the iconic 5.8 undersea restaurants at Hurawalhi resort – additional charges apply for lunch and dinner.
  • Additional person rate: $3,000 per person per night in an Ocean Residence.
  • Return scheduled seaplane transfers $490 per person
  • VIP arrival and Departure services can be arranged at Velana International airport US$250/person one way which includes:
  • Meet and greet from the international flight to Private CIP Lounge
  • Fast Track Immigration services completed in the CIP Lounge
  • Complimentary snacks, water and soft drinks provided in the CIP Lounge
  • Escorted from the CIP lounge to the Seaplane terminal for check-in.
  • Private seaplane charter can be arranged for $6000 return, maximum 12 guests including luggage.
  • Maximum luggage allowance is 300 kilos per flight or alternatively the VIP seaplane charter can be booked for $9,000 return for a maximum of 8 guests.

Terms and Conditions

  • The above nightly rates are quoted in USD and are based on the number of pax specified.
  • All rates are net, non- commissionable and include Service charge, 12% GST and US$6 Green Tax per person per night.
  • Minimum night stay requirement is 3 nights.
  • Children of any age are permitted at Kudadoo for this island buyout. Should the guest wish to book a meal at the 5.8 undersea restaurants in Hurawalhi, the restaurant will need to be booked out exclusively and charges will apply.
  • These rates are non-combinable with any other contracted or tactical special offer
  • These island buyout rates are applicable for all markets worldwide.
  • Payment policy – 30% deposit is required at the time of confirmation. Full payment is required 14 days prior to arrival or the booking will be cancelled.
  • 100% cancellation fee of these nightly rates will be required for cancellations received 14 days prior to the date of arrival.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

