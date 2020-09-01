Forbes Features Kagi Maldives in ‘Five Immersive New Wellness Resorts To Plan Ahead For’

The newest addition to Crown and Champa Resorts collection, Kagi Maldives, has been featured among the “Five Immersive New Wellness Resorts To Plan Ahead For” by Forbes.

The five-star Kagi Maldives Spa Island is a boutique 50-villa property providing travellers with a 360-degree wellness experience, just a 15-minute seaplane or 60-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

Esteemed architect Yuji Yamazaki is behind the resort’s design, bringing together a 1,500-sq-m spa featuring teardrop-shaped sky roof, state-of-the-art gym, dive centre, two restaurants, three bars and a wine cellar, along with 50 villas across Beach Pool, Lagoon Pool and Ocean Pool categories.

Baani Spa will offer a personalized outcome-focused wellness program designed to take guests on a journey to Release, Restore and Regain. Expect four treatment rooms with outdoor bathing facilities, a relaxation lounge, beauty salon, yoga and sound-healing studio, steam rooms and spa boutique, with alternative therapies and fitness classes among the wellness experiences. You can then use the rest of your time to snorkel, dive and take catamaran trips offshore and tuck into dishes highlighting locally and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Kagi Maldives offers a soulful island experience where equilibrium can be found in its iconic overwater spa or in the underwater paradise. The resort is accepting reservations for stays starting from September 1st, 2020.

For reservations, contact – [email protected]

Source URL: Corporate Maldives