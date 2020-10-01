Locally Operated Resorts Are Taking the Centre Stage in Maldives!

Without a doubt, Maldives features some of the top resorts operated by the leading international hospitality brands. This doesn’t mean that locally operated resorts are any less. And what better example of this than Lily Beach Resort and Spa! Operated by local company Lily Hotels, Lily beach is an award-winning all-inclusive resort nestled amidst the clear blue water of the Indian Ocean.

Lily Beach has been crowned 1st place in TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best in the category of Top 10 All-Inclusive Resorts in Asia. This is the third constructive year the luxury resort has been titled as the best all-inclusive resort in Asia.

Close to Male and just 25 Minutes by seaplane, Lily offers Premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines & spirits. Included in the no surprise package are 3 excursions per stay. Home to families and couples alike, even newlyweds find the honeymoon experience extraordinary, with the wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving, fishing, a mirage of sports and leisure activities and Ayurveda treatments at Tamara Spa. The resort’s 5-star staff will ensure to indulge your every need.

The new Beach Suites at Lily Beach Resort & Spa provides a contemporary interior design blended with natural materials, Maldivian decor and artistic elements. As you enter the suite, you will immediately feel at home thanks to the cosy atmosphere of the villa. These suites are suitable for both couples and families. To comfortably accommodate families into the Beach Suites, those are interconnected: one room will contain a king-sized bed, and the other will offer twin beds.

If this isn’t enough to make you crave a holiday in this luxury getaway, Lily Beach is also offering Buy Now, Book Later limited-time offer, so you can book confidently your dream escape to the Maldives and secure today’s rate for travel at a later date. There is no need to select the exact dates of your holiday today. This offer is available for stays from 01 October 2020 through and including 30 April 2021.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives