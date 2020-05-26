FAM Issues “New Normal” Guidelines

A guideline to help football players adjust to the “new normal” has been issued by the Football Association of Maldives (FAM).

Under the new normal guidelines, a disinfection gate will be installed at the entrance to the National Stadium. The gate will help ensure the safety of players and spectators, Sports Physician, Dr Ahmed Shakeeb said.

The new guidelines were formulated under advice from FIFA and WHO, as well as after observation of other countries that have resumed sports activities during the pandemic.

FAM has cancelled the FA Cup and Presidential Cup as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. FAM hopes to resume football practices as soon as possible with HPA approval.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives