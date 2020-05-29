Ministry of Tourism Permits Resort Employees to Return to Work

As the country prepares to re-open borders and resume tourism from 1st July onwards, the Ministry of Tourism has permitted resort employees to return back to work.

Although lockdown measures have been relaxed, travel between islands is still restricted. Hence, the Ministry of Tourism has discussed with the Health Protection Agency (HPA) on a way forward for resorts employees to travel back to the resorts. In the discussion, the following arrangements were made:

Local Islands that are not under monitoring by HPA: Staff from these islands can travel to the resorts and resume work immediately.

Local islands that are currently placed under monitoring or islands where the monitoring state has been lifted but the 14 days quarantine period has not been completed: Staff from these islands can travel to the resort, however, will need to complete 14 days quarantine period in the resort before they can resume work.

Resort management shall provide details of staff that need to travel back to the resort and get approval from the Ministry of Tourism.

Therefore, the Ministry instructed to mail the name and details of the staff who needs to return back to the resort to resume work. Ministry advised sending the aforementioned details in attached format to [email protected]

For any queries regarding the matter, the Ministry advised contacting Ms Lubna Ahmed from the HR section via [email protected] or through hotline number 7223131.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives