Eches Pvt. Ltd to Host a Webinar Based on SAP S4/HANA

Eches Pvt. Ltd announces they will be having a webinar on SAP S4/HANA in association with SAP.

SAP S/4 HANA is the next generation of ERP and the core of Intelligent Enterprise. The webinar assists in gaining Business Agility with an Intelligent ERP and in unlocking business value and streamline work process with SAP S/4 HANA.

Hussain Shihab (Chief Consultant – Eches Pvt. Ltd)

The expert Panelists for this episode include:

• Harvey Gocuay (Finance Solution Advisor – SAP)

• Hussain Shihab (Chief Consultant – Eches Pvt. Ltd)

• Deb Biplab (Pre-Sales Director SEA – SAP)

Agenda

• Introduction

• SAP Today and S/4 HANA

• SAP S/4 HANA Finance and Procurement

• How to move S/4 HANA?

• Q&A

The webinar will take place on 29th June at 10 AM local time, on Monday.

Registration is now open for the webinar by the link: https://www.attendmyevent.com/Invite.aspx?code=1000035595

The Webinar will be carried out in a zoom call.

Full details are available at the link below:

