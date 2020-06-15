Tree Top Hospital to Resume Normal Operations on Wednesday

Treetop Hospital, Hulhumale’

Tree Top Hospital (TTH) Resumes Normal Operations on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Its services and facilities will be once again available to serve its patients effective July 1, 2020.

OPD hours: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. (closed on Friday)

Flu Clinic hours: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. (closed on Friday but service available at Emergency Room)

Telemedicine consultations: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. (closed on Friday)

Please call the Contact Centre at 3351610 to confirm an appointment

Please call 1610 for Ambulance service 24/7

Emergency Room Hours: 24/7 (Reopens at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020)

To ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, guests, and staff, given the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, TTH follows the following international standard guidelines:

TTH has and continues to follow the required cleaning and sanitizing procedures

Everyone must be screened before entering the Hospital, including a temperature check, travel history, and contact information, etc.

Everyone must wear a facemask provided by TTH, of international standard at a nominal cost, before entering the Hospital to ensure minimal risk of potential Covid19 transmission

TTH continually cleans and disinfects the Hospital

A patient confirmed for an Outpatient “OP” consultation (including walk-ins) presenting with flu-like symptoms (fever, cold and respiratory distress) will be first directed to and provided a free consultation in the Flu Clinic.

TTH recommends physical distancing and has installed clear plexiglass screens on all counters.

Full details are available at the link below:

