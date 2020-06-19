COVID-19: Maldives records 6 new cases, 15 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced an additional six individuals were found positive for COVID-19 in Maldives, while 15 more recovered from the infection.

According to the HPA, the new cases include three Maldivians and three Bangladeshi nationals.

With these developments, Maldives presently records a total of 2,283 confirmed cases, out of which 419 are active cases of COVID-19. Thus far, the country records 1,863 recoveries and eight fatalities.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 06 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 03 Maldivians

– 03 Bangladeshis Total number of cases: 2,283 pic.twitter.com/JvqBCQ4L5j — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) June 26, 2020

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with over 81 per cent of patients now recovered.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 9.7 million people and claimed over 493,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 5.2 million people have recovered.

