Dhiraagu Offers 5% Cashback for DhiraaguPay Customers

Dhiraagu has announced a special cash back promotion for DhiraaguPay customers effective 4 October 2020.

Customers can now redeem 5% cash back instantly by making bill payments, reloads and merchant payments via DhiraaguPay wallet. A maximum cashback value of MVR 100 per week will be automatically credited to the customers’ DhiraaguPay wallet. Once the cashback has been credited, an SMS will be sent to the customer in order to notify the cashback. Customer can also view the transaction history and wallet balance to verify the Cashback amount.

At a time like this, where extra precautionary measures are crucial, we highly encourage to opt for digital wallets and make payments online.

Currently, there are over 300 registered merchants which include restaurants, shops, salons, hospitals, and clinics across the country accepting DhiraaguPay service. All Dhiraagu mobile customers and even customers on any other local network will be eligible to use DhiraaguPay service to pay bills, transfer cash, and more.

Dhiraagu continues to play a pivotal role in enriching lives and driving customers towards a seamless digital experience through fruitful collaborations.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives