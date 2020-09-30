Registrations Open for the 7th Edition of Local Island Tourism Magazine

Orca Media Group announces that registration is now open for the 7th edition of Local Island Tourism Magazine. All the registered Guesthouses in the Maldives can be featured in the Magazine for free. Local Island Tourism magazine, previously published as the Guesthouse Maldives Magazine, is the only print magazine in the Maldives focusing entirely on local island tourism in the Maldives which has been publishing since 2015.

Local Island Tourism magazine is an exciting concept catering to the emerging sector in the Maldives Tourism industry and the only magazine in the country focusing entirely on local island tourism in the Maldives. The magazine is published annually, with the aim to be an informative and comprehensive guide to all guesthouses and local island tourism products in the Maldives. A total of 5,000 copies will be printed and freely distributed to all interested parties across the Maldives, including all the resorts and guesthouses. Further, the magazine will be distributed in all the major international and local tourism fairs.

Moreover, the Magazine has been recognized by Ministry of Tourism and Maldives Marketing and Public relations Corporation (MMPRC), it has been used as an official Magazine to promote local island tourism in the travel trade fairs hosted by MMPRC.

Currently, there are over 600 registered guesthouses in the Maldives and it is the pledge of the current government to establish local island tourism in the entire Maldives.

To feature in the magazine, interested parties can register via the link: https://magazine.guesthouses.mv. The deadline for submission is 31st December 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives