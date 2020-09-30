ARMI Education Signs MoU with Women In Tech to Promote Science and Technology

ARMI Education and Women In Tech Maldives (Women in Techmv) have signed an MOU to collaborate in conducting activities to promote science and technology organized and conducted by ARMI Education which includes the STEM Space. STEM Space is a program that is developed and conducted to create opportunities to school-age children to access Digital Technologies and STEM education.

ARMI Education is an education service provider that develops and run educational programs to create opportunities for Maldivians to access 21st-century education.

Women In Tech Maldives is a non-profit organization working to inspire, empower and celebrate women in Science and Technology with the aim to accelerate the growth of women in science and technology by creating opportunities that foster innovation and build the community.

The first activity to be conducted under this collaboration is the Hour of Code program. This is going to be part of the global movement organized to introduce people of all ages to computer programming in a fun way. It is scheduled to start on 12th December 2020 in the Maldives. This Minecraft Hour of Code will be conducted under the STEM Space.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives