Dhiraagu Holds Its First Virtual AGM

Dhiraagu has successfully hosted it’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on a virtual platform using ‘Fahivote’, an online General Meeting Management System developed by Maldives Security Depository Pvt Ltd. This is also the first time a virtual AGM has been held through ‘Fahivote’. With 68 shareholders in person and by proxy registered to attend and participate, the AGM concluded successfully by, passing all the resolutions proposed.

“We are very excited to host our first virtual AGM, as it reflects our efforts to digitize the way our community lives and works. With the current situation, it has also enabled our shareholders across the country to participate at the Meeting” stated Ismail Rasheed, CEO and Managing Director of Dhiraagu.

At the meeting shareholders resolved to approve a full-year dividend of MVR 12.00 per share which compromises of MVR 4.14 per share paid as interim dividend in 2019 and MVR 7.86 per share approved by the shareholders as the final dividend during the 31st AGM.

Dhiraagu has stated that looking at the corporate highlights from 2019, they achieved major milestones by launching the first 5G network in the Maldives and South Asia region, and became the first operator to roll-out Fibre Broadband services to 75% of the households in the country, enabling digital empowerment as part of our “Digital Raajje” initiatives.

Dhiraagu was also the first service provider in the Maldives to launch ultra-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps, which has now been extended to 13 islands.

Dhiraagu’s digital transformation journey continued with the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies, products, and services to its customers and the telecommunication company believes that this is a testament to thier brand promise “Take on tomorrow”.

Dhiraagu has continued the Dhiraagu Apprenticeship Program to cultivate a startup culture and foster innovation among potential young entrepreneurs and also has have been organizing a number of workshops and startups together with its partner Sparkhub.

Dhiraagu Maldives Road Race (DMRR) raised money for 11 partner NGOs working in the area of child protection. DMRR also received Bronze Award for the ‘Best Use of Technology’ in Sports at the prestigious Sports Industry Awards Asia 2019 (SPIA).

For more information regarding the Dhiraagu Annual Report 2019, Dhiraagu has advised visiting https://bit.ly/2XR8oXC.

Full details are available at the link below:

