Health Media and Press Freedom Society & Culture

ICOM to Host “COVID-19: Importance and obstacles faced in delivering COVID-19 Information“Webinar

23 hours ago
Add Comment
4 Views
1 min read

Information Commissioner’s Office will be hosting a webinar to discuss the importance of delivering accurate information related to COVID-19 and the obstacles faced in delivering them. The webinar will provide information and address the misinformation spread regarding the ongoing pandemic.

The webinar will take place on 11th June at 8:30hrs, local hours. The webinar can be watched live on Facebook and will be carried out as a panel discussion.

The panel will consist of the pioneers in the field. Panellists include:

  1. Hussein Fiyaz Moosa – Information Commissioner.
  2. Zaheena Rasheed – Journalist, Al Jazeera TV.
  3. Moosa Latheef – Editor, Mihaaru news.
  4. Ahmed Azaan – Senior Journalist, Dhiyares news.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of