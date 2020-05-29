ICOM to Host “COVID-19: Importance and obstacles faced in delivering COVID-19 Information“Webinar

Information Commissioner’s Office will be hosting a webinar to discuss the importance of delivering accurate information related to COVID-19 and the obstacles faced in delivering them. The webinar will provide information and address the misinformation spread regarding the ongoing pandemic.

The webinar will take place on 11th June at 8:30hrs, local hours. The webinar can be watched live on Facebook and will be carried out as a panel discussion.

The panel will consist of the pioneers in the field. Panellists include:

Hussein Fiyaz Moosa – Information Commissioner. Zaheena Rasheed – Journalist, Al Jazeera TV. Moosa Latheef – Editor, Mihaaru news. Ahmed Azaan – Senior Journalist, Dhiyares news.

Full details are available at the link below:

