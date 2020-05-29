Mahaa jarraaf to Only Employ Maldivian Employees

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC)’s Mahaa jarraaf, the largest dredging vessel in the Maldives, will be employing only locals, stated Managing Director of MTCC Adam Azim.

Currently, Mahaa jarraaf employs 5 ex-pats and the transition to an all-local workforce will be made in 4 months.

Speaking at a National Federation of Maldivian Employers (NFME) webinar, Azim said that taking a crew of only locals will save MVR 7.5 to 8 million annually. He also added that dredging vessel ‘Mahajaraaf’ is the biggest asset of the company which was acquired in 2017.

MD Azim revealed that the process of finding technical crew for the vessel has taught the company that technically proficient locals are in the country, and so 19 more locals will be taken on as crew to the vessel.

