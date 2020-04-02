COVID-19: European Union Provides EUR 3 Million Grant Funding to Maldives

The Government of the Maldives’ decisive, transparent and effective reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak is welcomed by the European Union and its Member States. This collaborative approach, which allowed for the swift and orderly repatriation of European tourists, has been appreciated by all.

In addition to the coordination of certain flights back to Europe, the European Union is supporting efforts around the world to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate the effects of the crisis. This is about improving the preparedness and response to the outbreak, and about funding research to support the development of coronavirus vaccines and medication to help those affected.

To support the Maldives, the European Union will provide EUR 1 million to the health sector and EUR 2 million to the tourism industry, including the smaller operators and their employees. The EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, H.E Denis Chaibi, said “In these unprecedented times, the EU-Maldives collaborative approach is needed more than ever: it is only together that we can address this global challenge, which was unimaginable only a couple of months ago. European solidarity are not empty words: it means working jointly so that the health and tourism sectors in the Maldives can benefit from European funding, and that Europeans will be able to come back faster to the Maldives.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Abdulla Shahid, said “EU’s offer of support is a clear demonstration of the reinvigorated bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and the EU, especially during such extraordinary times as now. I thank the EU for this timely assistance, which would help the Maldives in strengthening its health sector and assist in the economic recovery efforts, in particular, in the tourism-related sectors. We also hope to receive greater participation from the EU for the country’s socio-economic recovery plans. Covid-19 does not distinguish between borders and it is only through joint efforts, we can overcome this pandemic.”

For further details on the EU’s global response, please see the following link: https://ec.europa.eu/international-partnerships/system/files/joint-comm-2020-eu-global-response_en.pdf

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives