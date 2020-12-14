BML Announces Winning Proposals for ‘Aharenge Bank’ Community Fund

Bank of Maldives has today announced the 10 winning proposals for the final phase of 2020 as part of its “Aharenge Bank” Community Fund, a nationwide campaign to empower individuals and NGOs to contribute to society by conducting sustainable community projects.

The winning ten projects are:

Sh. Goidhoo – Installing solar powered street lights (Ibrahim Nisham Ahmed)

R. Fainu – Establishing a public library (Fainu Association for Community Endeavors)

B. Eydhafushi – Community park development (West Wings Eydhafushi)

Lh. Kurendhoo – Community facility renovation (Keesa – Kurendhoo Environment Education Sports Association

K. Hulhumale’ – Revamp the beach library (Children of Maldives)

Aa. Bodufulhadhoo – Establishing a fish cutting platform (Revolutionary Bodufulhadhoo Generation)

Aa. Thoddoo – Establishing a reading park – Adam Afsal

L. Fonadhoo – Community garden development (Fonadhoo Environment and Sustainability Development)

Gdh. Gadhdhoo – Support for effective waste management system (Saastra Community)

Gdh. Hoadehdhoo – Establishing a nature park (Hoadehdhoo Sports)

“We received a number of great proposals for Aharenge Bank Community Fund this quarter. Our gratitude and thanks goes to the individuals and NGOs for initiating these projects and working tirelessly to deliver it. We are happy to support and be a part of the success of these projects,” commented BML’s Manager of Public Relations Mohamed Saeed.

Community Fund is a program to empower individuals and NGOs to contribute to their communities through sustainable projects. The bank has provided funding for projects in 40 islands across the country under this fund as of now.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives