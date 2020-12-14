South Asian Travel Awards to be Held Virtually This Year

South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is set to be held virtually for the first time. This year’s virtual SATA ceremony will be held tomorrow, the 15th of December 2020.

According to the organizer, Highrise, the decision to hold the ceremony virtually was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had considerable impacts on travel and movement across the globe.

Highrise states that in this year’s SATA awards, 1000 parties are competing in 52 categories. The winners of the awards will be determined by marks from the judges and online votes. As such, 60% of the weight will be from the judges, while the remaining 40% will be the online vote.

One party can compete in only 3 categories simultaneously. In this year’s SATA awards, parties from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka are participating.

This is the 5th time that the South Asian Travel Awards are taking place. While the first SATA event took place in Sri Lanka in 2016, the second event took place in the Maldives in 2017. After hosting the event in India in 2018, it took place once again in Sri Lanka last year.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives