MTCC Races Through its Projects; Komandoo Harbour Nearly Completed!

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has stated that the Sh. Komandoo harbour project contracted to the company is well underway, nearing completion.

The work on the harbour’s design and build has an overall progress report of 95 per cent, according to MTCC. Installation works of light posts at the project are currently ongoing.

MTCC is the first public company to be established in the Maldives, playing a major role in infrastructural development. The company is currently working on multiple marines and civil construction projects across the country.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives